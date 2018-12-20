Caravan Guard delivers thousands of pounds of festive cheer

Leisure insurance specialists Caravan Guard, incorporating Leisuredays, has been delivering thousands of pounds of festive cheer to 35 charities this December.

For the last 12 months, their 110-strong workforce has banked the 50ps they donate to dress down each Friday to deliver 24 days of “charity-mas”!

The kind-hearted company has then topped this up to gift a total of £5,000 in their “Countdown to Christmas” charity giveaway.

Staff nominated numerous local and national charities to celebrate the season of goodwill and each day the company has been announcing the chosen causes.

As well as their charity Advent Calendar, staff also pulled on their festive gear for Christmas Jumper day for Overgate Hospice and helped the charity with bucket collections in Halifax town centre.

Caravan Guard has a strong culture of supporting charitable causes and one if its company values is “care completely”.

Each year it donates tens of thousands of pounds to Overgate Hospice, Heart Research and Yorkshire Air Ambulance as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.

Associate Director Laura Wilby said staff had relished the opportunity to be able to donate their 50ps to so many causes during the season of goodwill.

“All were chosen by staff, with some having important personal connections, or had helped them or close family or friends through difficult times,” said Laura. “It’s been a fun way of donating the dress-down money and has been gratefully received by all the charities.”

So much so, that the Guide Dogs for the Blind sent a local volunteer and his two-year-old dog Griffin to personally collect their cheque.

The charities who have been donated money from Caravan Guard are: Cancer Research UK; Alzheimer’s Society; Guide Dogs for the Blind; Cystic Fibrosis Trust; Mesothelioma UK; Yorkshire Children’s Trust; Marie Curie; Dexter’s Light; Little Princess Trust; Andy’s Man Club; Highbury School; British Liver Trust; Dwarf Sports Association UK; Colostomy UK; Macmillan Cancer Support; Roleystone Horse Sanctuary; Bransby Horses - Rescue and Welfare; Calderdale Lighthouse; Heatherstones Nursing Home; The Forget Me Not Trust; Yorkshire Air Ambulance; Candlelighters; Mind, Salvation Army; Dogs on the Streets; National Kidney Federation; British Heart Foundation; Unique Ways; Red Box Project Calderdale; AVUK; White Ribbon Campaign UK; JDRF; National Literacy Trust and Emley Brass Band.

