Caravan Guard revealed as main sponsor of Overgate Hospice’s Colour Run

Overgate Hospice has announced Halifax-based firm Caravan Guard as the main event sponsor for this year’s Colour Run.

The event is one of the hospice’s biggest events of the summer, attracting over 1,200 participants.

The Colour Run is a family-friendly 5k event which takes place on Saturday, July 13 at Savile Park.

The participants will be showered with coloured paint as they run, skip, dance or walk around the course.

This year’s Colour Station sponsors are Brook Miller Mobility, Rishworth School, Baby Ballet and Hystat.

Each sponsor will bring a team along to one of the four colour stations positioned around the route, and will cover the runners in paint.

Bazz from Bazzmatazz Dance Studio will return as event host and warm up the crowd as well as bringing back The Colour Run Cuddle.

Introduced last year, it gives participants a lovely moment to remember loved ones no longer with us.

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are really excited for this year’s event and delighted to have a local company as our main event sponsor. Caravan Guard’s financial input will help us cover the administrative costs involved in putting on the event so that more money raised through sponsorship can go direct to frontline care.

“We cannot thank our volunteers and sponsors enough for their support as without them this event wouldn’t be able to go ahead! We are thrilled to have so many of you signed up already and cannot wait to see you on the day!”

Caravan Guard’s associate director Laura Wilby said: “We care passionately about many local and national charities and our staff are always delighted to support Overgate Hospice for the fantastic work they do.”