Casualty trapped in car after crash in Halifax today
Firefighters were called to free someone trapped in a car after a crash in Halifax today (Friday).
By Sarah Fitton
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 4:04pm
Crews from three fire stations – Halifax, Illingworth and Cleckheaton – were deployed to the accident on Godley Lane, near Stump Cross, at 12.49pm.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said one person who was trapped was freed by firefighters and handed into the car of paramedics.
