Cause of blaze at derelict Calderdale school revealed by fire authority

The cause of a a blaze at a former Calderdale school has been revealed by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service authority.

Firefighters from eight different stations across West Yorkshire tackled the fire at the former Moorside Community School Primary School on Keighley Road, Ovenden on July 17.

Firefighters and police at the fire (Picture by Calderdale Council's Community Safety and Resilience Team)

Crews from llingworth, Fairweather Green, Odsal, Cleckheaton, Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley attended the incident as the blaze spread across two floors of the former school building.

The specialist unit from Featherstone also attended.

Six breathing apparatus, two jets, two hose reels and one combined aerial rescue platform were used to extinguish the fire.

West Yorkshire Police officers were also called to the incident as they helped to direct traffic with the assistance of Calderdale Council’s Community Safety and Resilience Team.

In a report that will go to the WYFRS authority the cause of the fire has been identified and that there was a delay in access into the building due to doors/other security measures.

"At the height of the incident a make pumps six message was received by Control and pumps from Huddersfield and Bradford were mobilised.

"The cause of this fire is thought to be deliberate ignition."