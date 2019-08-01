Celebrating The Piece Hall's best moments since reopening on Yorkshire Day

To celebrate we’re taking a look at ten highlights from the past two years of the iconic Calderdale landmark, from amazing concerts, fabulous TV appearances and spectacular shows. To read about how The Piece Hall is celebrating its second anniversary read our story here.

1. Grand reopening The grand reopening of the historic Halifax landmark following a 19 million refurbishment back on Yorkshire Day in 2017. Thousands flocked through the gates to take a look at The Piece Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Huge concerts Over 16,000 people gathered for a weekend of music as Embrace, Elbow and a number of other bands took to the stage. It was a huge success with many visitors hoping it becomes an annual event. Picture: Danny Payne other Buy a Photo

3. Antiques Roadshow Another event that attracted crowds to The Piece Hall last year was the Antiques Roadshow with Fiona Bruce and a host of antiques experts. The two programmes aired on BBC One earlier this year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Blondin Gala More than 2,500 people watched a daring Victorian tightrope walk being recreated above the 18th century cloth trading hall. The Blondin Gala recreated the stunt performed 150 years earlier by Charles Blondin. Charlotte Graham other Buy a Photo

View more