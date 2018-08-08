Celebration after Ovenden teaching assistant retires after 25 years

A teaching assistant is retiring from Dean Field Community Primary School, Ovenden, after 25 years dedicated service.

Christine Evans, 65, said it was worthwhile being able to send children from so many generations in the right direction.

Christine enjoyes her emotional final day.

“That’s your reward” she said.

Christine added: “I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“I don’t know how it will feel when they go back. I’ll miss it.”

Christine said she is hoping for big adventures in her retirement and will be visiting her family in the Netherlands and travelling to Italy with her husband.

“I’ve enjoyed every day of it. I have been very lucky”