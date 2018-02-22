Celebrities out in force for Halifax charity football match

Illingworth Sports and Social Club hosted a special charity football match between Andy’s Man Club and Awareness for Autism.

The AFA team won the contest 9-1, but the result was far less important than raising money and awareness on the day.

Entry was £2, with family entertainment, stalls and a raffle, with all the proceeds split between the two charities.

Some of the names making an appearence weree Danny Miller, James Hooton and Tom Atkinson from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks’ David Kennedy, Coronation Streets Liam Bairstow and Comedian Tiny Tim Bradbury. Former Halifax Town players Darren Heyes and Mick Midwood were also involved.

