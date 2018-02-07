Celebs ready for big charity football match

A charity football match that will include some famous from the small screen and ex-pros will take place this weekend.

The match between Awareness For Autism and Andys Man Club will take place at Illingworth Sports and Social Club off Keighley road on Saturday at 12pm.

Some of the names making an appearence will be Danny Miller, James Hooton and Tom Atkinson from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks’ David Kennedy, Coronation Streets Liam Bairstow and Comedian Tiny Tim Bradbury.

Former Halifax Town players Darren Heyes and Mick Midwood are also involved.

Andys Man Club FC is made up off members from the clubs around the country.

Anthony Probets from the team said the idea of forming a team took off after they played their first game and members wanted to carry it on.

John Daly from AFA based in Nottingham said: "The organiser of the Andysmanclub team got in touch before Christmas as he wanted to do a match with our AFA team.

"Our team consists of fan players, but as and where we can, we have ex-pros and celebrity players that play for us too."

Alongside the match there will be family entertainment, stalls and a raffle.

Entry is £2 and all the money raised will be split between the two charities.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the event, either donating raffle prizes or holding a stall they can message Anthony via Facebook searching for @AMC6ASIDE