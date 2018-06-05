Chance to get involved in Volunteers’ Week in Calderdale

This week is national Volunteers’ Week and Calderdale Council is hoping to inspire more local people to give volunteering a try.

During this week the council is stepping up its work to promote volunteering. It’s supporting a special market stall in Halifax Borough Market until Thursday 7 June, from 10am until 2pm, hosted by Citizens Advice Calderdale.

The council and a variety of Calderdale organisations will be on hand to answer questions, give information about current volunteering opportunities and support people to access them. Information will also be available at the Mayor’s market stall on Southgate in Halifax town centre on Friday 8 June.

People can also find out how to support a charity that matters to them, by attending the ‘Becoming a charity trustee – could it be for me?’ session on Friday 8 June at Princess Buildings in Halifax town centre, from 11am to 12pm. To book a place email kala.wild@calderdale.gov.uk.

Councillor Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “Over the last year, 1,500 volunteers have completed projects in 200 local places. We want to say a massive thank you to these volunteers, build on their amazing efforts and encourage even more people to get involved and help make a difference in their communities.

“Local people’s outstanding kindness and resilience is one of the things that make Calderdale distinctive. This will help to shape our borough’s future, supporting our Vision 2024 to make Calderdale a place where people want to live, work and visit.”

There are many volunteering roles within the council, with more than 300 volunteers helping the Council to deliver a wide range of services – including parks, libraries, museums and youth centres.

The council has committed a further £400,000 to the voluntary and community sector to develop volunteering across Calderdale from 2018 to 2021.

The council’s previous grant-funded work in the sector has supported over 100,000 volunteer hours from 2015 to 2018, covering areas such as supporting the safety of town centres at night; community arts; encouraging people back into work; and creating inclusive spaces for LGBTQ young people.

