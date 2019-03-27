Chance to join battle of the decades at Halifax fundraising event

There's a chance to step back in time at a charity event which put the 80's up against the 90's.

Unique Ways, a cause which supports families with disabled children, has organised an 80's v 90's event at Brasserie at the Bull in Halifax.

The event will take place on Saturday (March 30) from 7.30pm with all net proceeds going to Unique Ways.

There's a chance to dress up as your favourite 80's or 90's icon with fancy dress optional but encouraged.

There will also be a prize for those with the best outfits.

The ticket cost of £12.50 includes food and a DJ and for more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.