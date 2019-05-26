Change of use for unused part of Halifax tanning salon to a bar and other applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Variation of conditions 2, 3, 4 and 5 and the removal of conditions 6 and 7 in relation to planning application 18/00556/FUL: Hare And Hounds Inn, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Demolition of existing conservatory to side to facilitate two storey extension: 125 Bradford Road, Stump Cross, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to rear to facilitate single storey extension: 4 Northedge, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.

Two storey side extension: 9 Hions Close, Brighouse.

Change of use of unused part of tanning salon in the basement of 26 Southgate to form Bar (A4- Drinking Establishment: 26 Southgate, Halifax.

Change of use from Retail (A1) to Dentist (D1) and three condenser units to rear : 35 - 37 Westgate House Market Street, Halifax

DECIDED

Formation of access to highway (Lawful Development Certificate): Booth Farm, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Construction of culvert outfall in to the Rochdale Canal from White Lee Clough (Foster Clough) Culvert with associated maintenance access works as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood

Alleviation Scheme: Land South East Of 6 Mabel Street, Mabel Street, Mytholmroyd.

Use of Canalside Flat, as a seperate independant dwellinghouse (Lawful Development Certificate): Canalside Flat, The Old Library Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Single storey side extension: Gosport House, Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Upper Mytholm Wood Lane, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion to six dwellings including rooflights to front (amended description and drawings): Kingdom Hall Of Jehovahs Witnesses, Lambert Street, West Vale.