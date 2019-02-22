Change of use from a Brighouse shop to a drinking establishment and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of utility store,conservatory and part of ground floor bathroom to facilitate two storey side and front extension , single storey rear extensions and loft conversion to include dormer windows: 87 Cooper Lane, Shelf.

Two storey rear extension: 3 Lodge Avenue, Elland.

Loft conversion with addition of dormer windows and demolition of existing rear extension: 4 Bridle Dene, Shelf.

First floor side extension: 18 Hill View Gardens, Northowram.

Prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): Field House Stables, Dean Lane, Sowerby.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Oldhegg, 11 Spring Bank, Luddenden.

Change of use from Retail (A1) to Drinking Establishment (A4) : 2 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/01461 - condition 2: 45 Laverock Lane, Brighouse.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): The Beeches, 14 Holly Bank Park, Rastrick.

Two storey extension to the south west (rear) elevation: Hard Knott Cottage, Green Lane, Ripponden.

Detached dwelling (Revised Scheme to 16/00549): 13 Clay House Lane, Greetland.

Conversion to eight dwellings including rear dormer and rooflights to front: Kingdom Hall Of Jehovahs Vitnesses, Lambert Street, West Vale.

Re-locate entrance to farm: Green Head Farm, Giles Hill Lane, Shelf.

Formation of new car park area and vehicle access way: Heaton Industrial Park, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Change of use and adaptation of existing barn to create 4 apartments with associated workspace area: Mill House Farm, Railes Lane, Luddenden.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00558 - Conditions 2, 3, 14 and 16: Central Ironworks, Claremount Road, Boothtown.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00827/FUL - Condition 3: 62 Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/00561 - condition 3 & 4: Calder Primary School, Brier Hey Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 2 on application 18/01309: Pennine House, 6 Pennine Grove, Todmorden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Woodside Manor, 28 Ewood Lane, Todmorden.

Demolition of outbuilding and construction of ancillary accommodation: Hargreaves Head Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.