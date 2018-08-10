Change of use from a chemist to a hot food takeaway in Halifax

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Replacement poles and wires: Land Rear Of 554 To 560 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Subdivision of property into two self contained flats ( Lawful Development Certificate): Ground Floor Flat 1 Dale View, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Extension to front: Chalfont, 14 Cock Hill Lane, Shelf.

Two storey side extension: 40 Windmill Crescent, Northowram.

Landscaping (reserved matters pursuant to planning application 14/00540/OUT): Former Glen Works, Pudsey Road, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 27 Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge.

Extension to front and side. Conversion of garage to bedroom: 250 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Felling of two trees and removal of saplings ( Tree Preservation Order): Trees At 411998 424820 Badger Lane, Hipperholme.

Prune one tree (Tree T1) (Tree Preservation Order): Former Royal Halifax Infirmary, Free School Lane.

DECIDED

Extension to side (Revised Scheme to 17/01518): 115 Oxford Lane, Siddal.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Grounds Of Copley Wood, Copley Lane, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Lockside Birks Lane, Walsden.

Raise height of roof with dormer to front, conversion of part of garage to living space and single storey extension to rear: 6 Sunderland Way, Lightcliffe.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order)(Amended address): Holme Grange, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune one tree and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Miners Way, Southowram, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00674/COU - Condition No 2: Units 1 To 4 The Old Post Office, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Miners Way, Southowram.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 2 New Street, Stainland.

Change of use from HMO (C3) to residential care home (C2): Former Ingwood Nursing Home, 116, Green Lane, West Vale.

Single storey extension to south elevation at lower ground level with parking area over, balcony to east elevation and single storey extension at lower ground level to north elevation: Milner Royd Lodge, London Road, Norland.

Change of use of all floors of property from chemist (Use A1) to hot food takeaway with ancillary storage (Use A5) including external flue to rear with front and rear dormers (Revised Scheme to 18/00283): 51 Hanson Lane, Halifax.