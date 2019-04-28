Change of use from part of Halifax bar to off licence and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Farm workers’ dwelling and associated dairy (outline); Land East of Maycroft, Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 and 2 Fryergate, Brighouse Wood Lane, Brighouse.

Dropped kerb and parking space: 151 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 47 Brow Lane, Shelf.

Proposed accessible ramp to the front of the property, with new porch for turning to enter the building. Proposed accessible toilet and additional toilets in changing area: Ambulance Hall, Victoria Road, Todmorden.

Replacement Garage: Scar Bottom Lodge, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Fell five trees and prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Hill Brink, Mytholm Bank, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use of part of public house (A4) to off licence (A3) (Lawful Development Certificate): Havana, 8 Bull Green, Halifax.

DECIDED

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey extension to rear and new first floor window openings (Revised Scheme to 18/01426): 23 Becketts Close, Heptonstall.

Change of use of hair salon (A1 Use) to aesthetics clinic (sui generis) : 75 Catherine Street, Elland.

Change of use of domestic accommodation to small holiday let: Broomhill Farm, Broom Hill Road, Sowood.

Extension of existing dwelling and sub division to form two dwellings: 114 New Street, Southowram.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Mid Birks, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from (A1) Retail to (C3) to form extension of existing dwelling (retrospective): 13 West End, Hebden Bridge.