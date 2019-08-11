Change of use to a sushi bar in Halifax town centre and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Internal alterations, renovation works and replacement windows to under-dwelling (Listed Building Consent): 41 Lees Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune nine trees. (Tree Preservation Order): Sinderhill Court, Northowram.

Removal of existing advertisement and replacement with 48 sheet gable digital advert: 145 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Single storey sunroom extension: Ivanhar, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

First floor extension: 21 Sandyfoot, Barkisland.

Dormer extension to rear of house and new roof window to frontage: 97 Cobblestones Drive, Illingworth.

Change of use from Museum, Tea Room and B&B to Dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Bell House Barn, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Residential development of eight houses (Reserved matters pursuant to 17/00045/OUT): Land Rear Of Exley Park Hotel, Park Lane Siddal.

Residential development of 25 dwellings: Land Adjacent Emstead Works Old Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3 metres, 3metres to eaves: 12 Hallroyd Road, Todmorden.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5.5 metres, maximum height 3.75 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 21 Bramley Lane Hipperholme.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 19/00094, Nos 1 - 4: 3 Lower Shaw Booth Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls.

Storage building to store feed and machinery: 4 Pepper Hill, Cock Hill Lane, Shelf.

Demolition of single storey side extension to facilitate two storey side extension: 38 Cousin Lane, Halifax.

Removal of Condition 1 on planning application 13/00905/CON: Peat Pitts Farm, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Prior Approval application for change of use of Agricultural Building to a Dwelling House (C3): Park Nook Farm, Park Nook, Southowram.

First floor extension to side: 9 Brier Hey Close, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey side extension: 15 Finkil Street, Brighouse.

Change of use from A1 (Shops) to A3 (Restaurants and Cafes) and A5 (Hot Food Takeaway), to be used as a Sushi Bar serving hot and cold food for eat in and take away. Installation of ventilation extract to the rear of the building: 1 Corn Market, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00513/CON - Conditions 3, 6 and 7: 2 Kingston Terrace, Pear Street, Halifax.