Changes to the timetable at Todmorden Sports Centre next year

Change is on the timetable as new opening hours will soon be in place at Todmorden Sports Centre.

The programme at the centre will be changing from Monday 7 January 2019, to better reflect the usage of the site.

A recent review of activity usage at all Calderdale sports facilities showed that footfall at the centre was relatively low early in the morning and later in the evening, particularly at weekends.

Therefore, Todmorden Sports Centre will introduce new weekend opening hours of 8am to 4.30pm on both Saturdays and Sundays, starting on Saturday 12 January.

Those who currently use the centre outside of these hours have been informed and most activities have been incorporated into the new schedule.

For the full revised programme please see reception or visit the website at www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport from Monday 7 January.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “To ensure the sports programme continues to provide for our customers, whilst also meeting the ongoing savings required across the Council, we’ve had to take the difficult decision to amend the opening times at some of our sites.

“Following similar changes at Halifax sites, we’ll soon be changing weekend opening hours at Todmorden. The new timetable has been carefully chosen to reflect the times our facilities are best used.

“We constantly review our programme and welcome any feedback to our new schedule. We’d also like to remind our members to always log their attendance at reception or our self-service points to ensure our usage figures are accurate.”

