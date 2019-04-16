Charity Home Start to hold extraordinary meeting after shock Halifax closure

A Halifax charity will hold an extraordinary general meeting after it announced its shock closure at the end of the month.

Home-Start Calderdale has been supporting families with young children for nearly 20 years, but will no longer do so after April 30.

The charity will be holding the meeting on Friday 26 April 26 at 1pm at Square Chapel Arts Centre.

This will be followed by celebration and farewell event for anyone who has ever been involved with Home-Start or wants to show their appreciation.

Pam Burton, chair of trustees at home-Start Calderdale, said: “This is a terribly sad time for Calderdale and for local families. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of our journey – without the staff, volunteers, families and our other supporters we would not have been able to make the difference that we have.”

Home-Start Calderdale has worked with 1,500 families and 700 volunteers over two decades, visiting struggling families once a week to offer a listening ear and a helping hand.

Volunteers all have parenting experience themselves, and use this experience to offer help and advice in a supportive and non-judgemental way.

The charity has been funded by various organisations over the years, including Calderdale CCG and Calderdale Council, as well as grants from the Lottery and donations from local businesses.

This year none of these bodies have agreed to fund the organisation.

As a result, the invaluable help and support for families will end.

To confirm your attendance to the meeting email info@homestartcalderdale.org.uk.