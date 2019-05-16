Charity skydive raises thousands for three Calderdale causes

Businesses, volunteers and members of the community have raised thousands for charity by taking part in a Skydive for three Brighouse good causes.

All based in Brighouse, Focus4Hope is a community group that focuses on helping the homeless, vulnerable and isolated across West Yorkshire.

Focus4Success is a non-profit social enterprise devoted to providing career opportunities for young adults and disadvantaged individuals, as well as outreach for the elderly.

The Town Hall Foundation provides dental care for the elderly, isolated and homeless who cannot afford it through traditional means.

The fundraising effort, which raised over £5,000 for the skydive and is set to raise another £5,000 over the coming weeks, is going towards purchasing a wheelchair accessible minibus that can increase the work the three groups do in the local community.

A number of businesses took part in the skydive, with staff from Eclipse Energy, Town Hall Dental, ABS, Lloyds Bank and Ontill taking part, and numerous volunteers from the community all raising thousands to support the work of the three groups.

Louise Reed, Founder of Focus4Hope and Centre Manager for Focus4Success, said: “We’ve been blown away by the support for our fundraiser, both from those who have volunteered their time and those who dug deep in their pockets and donated.

“This minibus will enable us to pick up the isolated and elderly and bring them to sessions run by Focus4Success and Focus4Hope, as well as helping the homeless and vulnerable receive the emergency medical treatment they deserve.”