Chartered accountants enjoy dinner at John Smith’s Stadium

The annual dinner of the Huddersfield and District Society of Chartered Accountants, which includes Calderdale, was held recently at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield and was attended by over 230 guests.

The president of the society, Peter Crowther of Peter Crowther and Co, Halifax, welcomed guests to the dinner which was held to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sir Patrick Stewart, who was unable to attend due to filming commitments in Los Angeles, also welcomed the guests via a video message.

Guests were entertained by table magicians during dinner and vocal entertainer Craig Harper after dinner, and there was a question and answer session with Sean Jarvis, the commercial director of Huddersfield Town AFC.

More than £9,600 was accrued for Yorkshire Air Ambulance at the event.