Cheers to pub employee Danielle after she raises £1,000 for Cancer Research UK with Dryathlon

A pub employee shunned alcohol for January to raise more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK after a customer was diagnosed with the disease.

Danielle Sheard, 30, who lives in Ringstone near Barkisland, took up the Dryathlon challenge after Rosalie Higham, 60, who lives in Fixby, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Danielle, who works at the Roundhill Pub in Rastrick, said: “Cancer is a word we all love to hate, many of the lovely people in the Roundhill have been affected one way or another by this horrible disease.

“So, when Rosalie was hit with the news she had cancer, everyone supported her. When I heard on the radio about Dryathalon, I mentioned it in the pub and was hit with the joking response of “you won’t manage that”, so off I went, sponsor forms printed and the countdown started.

“Within a week the support I received in sponsorship from customers was amazing, I had over £500 within just a few days.

“One lovely lady left an envelope with Kirsty, the landlady, with a thank you card and £100 towards my sponsorship.

“Thirty-one long days later and I have totalled £1,150.

“My money may not end cancer, but it will help go towards the research of this horrible disease and hopefully one day it will be a distant memory.”