Child suffers serious injuries in Halifax crash

The youngster was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Grove Drive in Ovenden on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called at 7.02pm.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.