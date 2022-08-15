Child suffers serious injuries in Halifax crash

A child suffered serious injuries in a crash in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:06 pm

The youngster was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Grove Drive in Ovenden on Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called at 7.02pm.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as “serious but not life-threatening”.

Accident sign

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

HalifaxPoliceOvendenWest Yorkshire Police