Church work ends in time for Beast of East

A project to keep the Beast from the East from the doors of a Halifax church has just been completed thanks to a grant from the National Churches Trust.

The great west doors (circa 1895) of the Grade II listed Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge were restored and rehung by local craftsmen from O&W Crawshaw Ltd - just before the country was hit by the winter storm.

Christ Church played a pivotal part in the 2015 Boxing Day floods and has now been designed a Community Support Hub for further emergency response. So it is vital it is watertight, warm and light.

Other work completed before Christmas saw a clear out of the guttering, repointing of damaged masonry from wind and rain and other woodwork repairs.

Church Warden Peter Henry said “The West Doors offer the only level access into the building but 120 years takes its toll.

“They were letting in rain and snow whenever we had stormy weather so each time we opened for events and services, we had to check the porch and mop up to make it safe.”

The church was granted almost £2,000 towards the £4k project and will meet the rest of the cost from their Building Fund reserves.