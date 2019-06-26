Classroom Secrets growth set to create 50 new jobs

Halifax-based educational resource provider Classroom Secrets has announced plans to create 50 new jobs in Calderdale over the coming months.

Established in 2013, Classroom Secrets has undergone significant growth since its incorporation, and its innovative range of educational resources are now used by over 50,000 teachers across the country teaching Key Stage 1 and 2 children.

The company was started by director Claire Riley after she was unable to find the resources needed during her time working in education.

Since the start of 2019 the growing company has taken on 17 new full-time members of staff, taking its headcount to 47 team members.

Managing director, Claire Riley, said: “We’re proud to be a Halifax based company, and our plans for expansion will create a huge number of jobs in the local community, we’re looking forward to being able to give back to the area and want to become one of the largest local employers.

“Helping the people of Calderdale is very important to us.

“All schools in Calderdale have free access to our educational resources, and we’d invite them to take advantage of that to help make their jobs easier and revitalise their teaching experience.”

The announcement of the recruitment drive forms part of significant expansion plans for Classroom Secrets, who also hope to launch their foundation in the near future to pay for educational resources and tools for children in underfunded schools across the country.