Classroom Secrets lands employment award

Halifax-based educational resource provider Classroom Secrets has been awarded a prestigious accolade by national employment accreditors Investors in People.

Classroom Secrets received ‘Silver Accreditation’ following a visit and a series of interviews by the Investors in People team with strategic direction and a focus on customer service being specifically commended within the report.

Classroom Secrets was established in 2013 by local entrepreneurs Claire and Ed Riley.

The company was set up to provide a range of educational resources to teachers on a subscription basis to save them time and improve their life/work balance. It currently provides services to over 50,000 teachers and hundreds of schools across the UK.

This rapid growth has led to them becoming one of Calderdale’s largest employers, with almost 70 full time staff at their office on Shay Lane, though plans for growth will see this figure rise to 450 people employed in the next five years.

In its report, Investors in People stated: “As this is the company’s first assessment against the Investors in People Standard, the achievement of a silver level award is to be commended.

“There is a strong sense of pride and ownership in working with and for Classroom Secrets.”

Organisations that meet the world-recognised Investors in People Standard reflect the very best in people management excellence.

Classroom Secrets’ founder Claire Riley said: “As such a rapidly growing company, it’s really important to us that we keep supporting the amazing team we have here, giving everyone the opportunity to develop and grow.

“We’re so proud of all of the Classroom Secrets team and are looking forward to creating even more jobs in Calderdale”.