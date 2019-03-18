Clean-up underway in Calderdale following torrential rainfall and flooding

The clean-up operation is underway in Calderdale after a weekend of flooding across the district.

Torrential rain struck throughout the borough on Saturday, with the Calder Valley, Sowerby Bridge and Mytholmroyd particularly affected.

Puddles in the road, Backhold Lane, Siddal.

The River Calder partly flooded the A646 in Todmorden, causing it to close.

Water had to be pumped away to protect homes in Sowerby Bridge.

The Mytholmroyd flood barrier helped to prevent a repeat of the scenes there from the Boxing Day floods in 2015, although the area was still affected.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning in Walsden, while trains from Todmorden to Manchester Victoria were cancelled.

Waterlogged football pitch at Carr Green, Rastrick.

Sowerby Bridge flood warden Mike Payne said: “Great teamwork between the emergency services, Christchurch community centre, flood wardens, the Environment Agency, Calderdale Council, business owners, the control centre, residents and volunteer helpers.

“Special mention for the Fire Brigade who were tremendous in pumping out cellars and reacting to drains overflowing. The presence of the blue lights was reassuring to us all.

“The main areas hit in Sowerby Bridge were Greenups Mill, again, and the industrial area around the Victoria Bridge over the River Ryburn, which is where the BBC did their item broadcast on the 10 o’clock news.

“Cellars in the surrounding areas of Willow Café, Ryburn Pharmacy and The Loose Goose were particularly affected, as was The Barkyard on Holmes Road.

“All of the new development at Copley held up very well and the flood lagoons all worked it would appear.

“It does go to show that we in Calderdale are still particularly vulnerable to flash flooding due to overflowing rivers when the reservoirs are full, there has been a prolonged period of rainfall over the previous week or so, and the water table is high and the ground sodden.”

Firefighters rescued a horse called Molly that got stuck in a bog in a flooded field in Todmorden on Sunday, which has sadly since died.

Bridgeholme, Sowerby Bridge, Copley and Mytholmroyd cricket clubs all had their pitches flooded over the weekend, as did Heath rugby union club, whose pitches and clubhouse were affected.

The weekend’s football schedule was also decimated by the weather.