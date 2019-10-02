Collett Transport delivers for Mansfield Pollard

Halifax-based Collett and Sons Ltd has partnered with Bradford’s Mansfield Pollard to deliver its largest project to date.

Mansfield Pollard has cemented its long-standing relationship with Collett Transport, entering in to a two-year partnership to deliver more than 300 specialist air handling systems.

Having recently secured the largest single order in its 153-year history, Mansfield Pollard will be designing, manufacturing and installing critical air management solutions for state-of-the-art data centres over the next two years and beyond.

The data centre industry is one of the fastest growing technologies in the world, with cloud based data exponentially increasing the amount of server storage required.

Mansfield Pollard is at the forefront of this technology and will be manufacturing custom-built units, to maintain a stable climate and environment 24/7/365 for storage server racks across the UK.

Utilising its diverse general haulage and crane vehicle fleet, the Collett team will undertake the transport and delivery of these specialist units.

It will also provide secure indoor storage facilities, both at its Halifax head office depot and at the Goole Heavy Lift Terminal.

Michael Harland, Collett and Sons Ltd sales manager, said: “Having worked with Mansfield Pollard for several years we’re delighted to announce the partnership of our two highly established Yorkshire companies.

“As its preferred logistics partner, Mansfield Pollard has always valued the service provided by Collett and Sons and we’re extremely proud to assist with the delivery of this prestigious project for a reputable local company.”