Comedian Steve Royle announced as compere at Bling Fling charity event

There’ll be fun among the flowers after comedian and radio presenter Steve Royle was announced as the compere for this year’s colourful Floral Bling Fling business ladies’ lunch.

The charity event is back for the second year running on Friday, May 3, at The Arches in Dean Clough, Halifax.

It is, once again, expected to raise thousands of pounds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

This year’s event will have a floral theme, with beautiful single stem flowers on every table for guests to buy to enter a special prize draw, plus more chances to win throughout the event.

Steve Royle, a comedian, radio presenter, actor, and writer, will be injecting a whole bunch of mirth into the proceedings.

He is co-founder of the Slaughterhouse-Live character comedy nights, with the group regularly performing at The Comedy Store.

The first, Diamond Bling Fling, with its glittering jewellery theme, raised an impressive £17,750 for the hospice, which supports families of children with life-shortening illnesses.

It needs to raise £4 million a year to continue to help more than 500 families under its care.

Bling Fling organisers are seeking sponsors to help make this year’s event a huge success and top the previous fund-raising total. There are many ways to back the event, from donating raffle prizes, to taking out an advert in the event brochure and more.

There’s even a chance for businesses to create their own Bling Fling sponsorship pack and to support the event in a way that works for them.

Vicki Davenport, joint managing director of The Pink Link distribution company in Huddersfield said: “We’re thrilled that Steve has agreed to compere this year’s event. As well as raising money for a wonderful charity and giving businesswomen a promotional opportunity, the Bling Fling ladies’ lunch is also a chance for guests to let their hair down and have a good time.

“We know that Steve will inject a huge amount of fun into the afternoon.”

Anyone who would like to get involved, donate, or sponsor you can get in touch via the website www.theblingfling.co.uk.