Community Foundation for Calderdale donation allows Search and Rescue Team to get new van

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) has received a grant from the Community Foundation for Calderdale for £60,000.

The foundation supports hundreds of charities and voluntary groups across the borough.

The donation has enabled the group, which is run by volunteers, to purchase the vehicle it so desperately needed.

CVSRT has now taken delivery of a brand new state-of-the-art Incident Control Vehicle, affectionately known as Calder Mobile 4.

Not long after taking delivery of the vehicle, Calder Mobile 4 was called into action on a large multi-team incident last November, where it was used to co-ordinate 11 different mountain rescue Teams, police and coastguard personnel, vehicles and helicopters in the successful search for a missing person in Haworth.

The new vehicle performed admirably, and the latest communication technology included in the conversion was fully utilised.

CVSRT will also use the vehicle to coordinate its flood response team when it deploys to help those who are in need due to flooding.