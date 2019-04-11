Community Foundation for Calderdale pledges £40,000 in match funding to local good causes

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is making £40,000 available as match funding if businesses or individuals donate to local good causes.

The Foundation Club will launch at Halifax Minster on Thursday, May 9, and local businesses who are interested in supporting local charities and community projects are ionvited to attend.

As an introductory offer, the Community Foundation for Calderdale is making £40,000 match funding available to individuals and businesses, allowing them to

increase the value of their donations to charity.

For every £1 donated, the Community Foundation for Calderdale will add £1. (Max donation £600 per organisation).

Emma Woods-Bolger, from the Community Foundation said: “We’ll make it easy and rewarding to give locally and help you share your skills and expertise to strengthen local charities.

“We are asking local business to get involved by donating £50 per month via the Foundation Club to local causes. Your donations will be boosted by an incredible 100 per cent through matched funding, meaning your giving makes an even greater impact.”

Donations from local businesses will be pooled together to create maximum impact on local issues such as homelessness, child poverty, mental health support for young people, and community cohesion.

Each business taking part can choose which of these causes to support.

Research from the UK Small Business Consortium suggests that 88 per cent of consumers said they were more likely to buy from a company that supports and engages in activities to improve society.

Emma said: “Many businesses want to invest in local causes that their employees and customers care about, support for the Foundation Club can be pledged from your company, through employee fundraising, or with a personal gift.

“Our expert team will support local good causes to apply for grants from the Foundation Club funds, rigorously assess applications, and make sure your

donations reach those most in need.”

Local businesses are encouraged to book a place at the launch event on May 9 where guest speakers will include ABS Print and Calderdale Women’s Centre;

guests will be joined by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and have the opportunity to network with other like-minded business.

Book a place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/after-work-reception-event-tickets-55713005098.