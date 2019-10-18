Community group take over Queensbury Victoria Hall and Pool

Queensbury Community Programme are discussing the future of the swimming pool with Bradford Metropolitan District Council.

The community group will manage the premises from November 2019 to May 2020.

The QCP is currently in discussions with the Council to establish a sustainable business plan to keep the pool open in the future. If the building is saved, it will be developed with the needs of local people and businesses in mind.

Under the QCP's management, the venue will be used as a community and business enterprise hub with leisure, learning and licenced facilities.

QCP Chair Andrew Senior says: ‘This is a shining example of the part that historic buildings can play in a modern community life. We are extremely excited about developing the facility to its maximum potential for the people of Queensbury".

Built in 1887, the Grade II building was given to the people of Queensbury by the Foster family. In its hay day it housed a library, council chambers and public hall used by the world famous Black Dyke Mills Band. The iconic Victorian baths were built in 1891.

"It would be a massive loss to the community if the building closes it's doors. It's a beautiful venue right in the heart of Queensbury.

"We'd love more groups, businesses and volunteers to help out and use the building, it's a part of local history and we don't want to see it go" said Kathryn Halford, development manager for Queensbury Community Programme.

If you would like to get involved with the QCP email: qcpinfo@gmail.com