Community is invited to reflection at Halifax Minster in response to bombings in Sri Lanka

There will be a period of reflection at Halifax Minster tomorrow (Thursday) in response to the recent bombings in Sri Lanka.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch, Council Leader Tim Swift, Robin Tuddenham, Chief Executive, Richard Whitehead, Divisional Commander and Nadeem Mir, Council of Mosques will speak.

The service will reflect on the recent events in Sri Lanka where a series of bombings killed more than 300 people at churches and top-end hotels on Easter Sunday.

The service, called 'Not in my name', will take place at Halifax Minster from 3.30pm on Thursday (April 25).

All are welcome to attend.