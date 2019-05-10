Community takes plunge for three charities

Local businesses, volunteers and members of the community have raised thousands for charity by taking part in a Skydive for three local non-profits.

All based in Brighouse, Focus4Hope is a community group that focuses on helping the homeless, vulnerable and isolated across West Yorkshire. Focus4Success is a non-profit social enterprise devoted to providing career opportunities for young adults and disadvantaged individuals, as well as outreach for the elderly. The Town Hall Foundation provides dental care for the elderly, isolated and homeless who cannot afford it through traditional means.

The fundraising effort, which raised more than £5,000 for the skydive and is set to raise another £5,000 over the coming weeks, is going towards purchasing a wheelchair accessible minibus that can increase the work the three groups do in the local community.

Focus4Hope and Town Hall Foundation will use the bus to transport the homeless for essential meetings, as well as to Town Hall Dental for medical care.

A number of businesses took part in the skydive, with staff from Eclipse Energy, Town Hall Dental, ABS, Lloyds Bank and Ontill taking part, and numerous volunteers from the community all raising thousands to support the work of the three groups.

The skydive forms part of numerous fundraising activities. On Thursday, May 23, they will host the Best of Brighouse Awards, a charity fundraising gala devoted to highlighting the success of the people and businesses of Brighouse.

Louise Reed, Founder of Focus4Hope, said: “We’ve been blown away by the support for our fundraiser, both from those who have volunteered their time and those who dug deep in their pockets and donated.”