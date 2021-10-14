Concerns for man who has gone missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital
Police officers in Calderdale are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:46 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:48 am
West Yorkshire Police issued the appeal at 11.05pm last night (October 13) to find Mar Caulton.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We have concerns for 48-year-old Mark Caulton who is missing from Calderdale Infirmary.
"He is described as white male, medium build, 5ft 9, dark hair.
"He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark jumper. Any sightings please call and quote log 1325 for October 13."