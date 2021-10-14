Concerns for man who has gone missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital

Police officers in Calderdale are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Calderdale Royal Hospital.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:46 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 8:48 am
Appeal to find Mark Caulton

West Yorkshire Police issued the appeal at 11.05pm last night (October 13) to find Mar Caulton.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have concerns for 48-year-old Mark Caulton who is missing from Calderdale Infirmary.

"He is described as white male, medium build, 5ft 9, dark hair.

"He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark jumper. Any sightings please call and quote log 1325 for October 13."

CalderdaleCalderdale Royal HospitalWest Yorkshire Police