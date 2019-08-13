Concerns for vulnerable missing Halifax man with medical requirements

Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of missing Halifax man Thomas Simpson.

The 61-year -old was last seen at Halifax Train Station at around 3:15pm on Monday afternoon (12/08).

Officers are concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability and medical requirements.

He is described as white, of large build with white hair and a beard.

Thomas was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes with light laces. He also wears a black watch on his right wrist.

Anyone who knows of his current location is asked to contact Halifax Police on non-emergency number 101 referencing police log 1947 of 12 August or use the live-chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat