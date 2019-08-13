Concerns for vulnerable missing Halifax man with medical requirements

missing Halifax man Thomas Simpson
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of missing Halifax man Thomas Simpson.

The 61-year -old was last seen at Halifax Train Station at around 3:15pm on Monday afternoon (12/08).

Officers are concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability and medical requirements.

He is described as white, of large build with white hair and a beard.

Thomas was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes with light laces. He also wears a black watch on his right wrist.

Anyone who knows of his current location is asked to contact Halifax Police on non-emergency number 101 referencing police log 1947 of 12 August or use the live-chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat