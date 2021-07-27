Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Halifax man

Nafees Mahmood, 25, was last seen leaving his home address in the Pellon area of Halifax yesterday around midday.

Nafees is described Asian male, 5ft10, slim build and clean shaven.

He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and light blue running trainers.

Missing Nafees Mahmood

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nafees’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.