Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Halifax man
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for information to trace missing man from the borough.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:51 am
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:52 am
Nafees Mahmood, 25, was last seen leaving his home address in the Pellon area of Halifax yesterday around midday.
Nafees is described Asian male, 5ft10, slim build and clean shaven.
He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and light blue running trainers.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nafees’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting log 1344 of 26/7.