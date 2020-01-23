Concerns growing for missing 78-year-old man known to hike in West Yorkshire

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 78-year-old man, who is known to travel to West Yorkshire to go walking.

Ian Steedman, from Greater Manchester, was last seen at 10am on Tuesday on Fairfax Avenue in Didsbury.

Have you seen 78-year-old Ian Steedman? (Photo: GMP)

He is believed to have gone out on one of his regular walks close to the Pennines, but did not return home.

Mr Steedman was reported missing on Tuesday evening and police are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as a white man, five foot eight inches tall, of average build with dark grey hair.

He usually wears glasses, but officers believe he left them at home on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket with a light blue peaked hat, dark grey walking trousers and dark grey boots.

He also had his dark blue backpack with him.

Police officers say he often travels on public transport to Stockport, Derbyshire and West Yorkshire to go on his walks.

Anyone with any information regarding Ian’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 8009 and quote the reference number MSP/06A3/0000115/20.

