Concerns over Clifton business park with traffic in Brighouse already 'at breaking point'

Concerns over the development of a multi-million pound business park near Brighouse have been raised by the community.

Some concerns have been raised over the impact the Clifton business park will have on the local area, including an increase in traffic and the effect it could have on air quality.

Brighouse Councillor Scott Benton said: “Many residents in Brighouse and Clifton will be very concerned about these proposals. The traffic across Brighouse at peak time is already at breaking point and these proposals will obviously increase the pressure upon the whole of the local road network and Wakefield Road in particular.

"In addition to this, there are also concerns about the loss of amenity in Clifton, especially the impact upon the local environment and sites of ecological interest, increased flood risk, and additional pollution in what is already an area which is being monitored for having very poor air quality.”

Drop-in events are being held at Brighouse Civic Hall on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21.

A session for local businesses will take place between 12.30pm and 2.30pm with a public session held between 3pm and 7pm.

All thoughts and suggestions received as part of the consultation will be considered for any forthcoming planning application.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “The potential new business park outside Brighouse would offer a significant opportunity for Calderdale to attract new businesses to the borough and provide high-quality employment space for existing firms.

“The drop-in sessions will give people the chance to find out more about the council’s aspirations for the project and share their feedback with members of the development team.”

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the LEP, said: “It has been demonstrated clearly in other parts of our region that Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones deliver for local business, create jobs and significantly boost the local and regional economy.”