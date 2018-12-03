Concert audience nurse saves life of Clifton and Lightcliffe band member

A nurse who saved the life of a musician during a Cleckheaton concert last month is appealing for help in raising funds for life-saving equipment to be fitted in the town centre.

Lynne Owen was in the audience watching the Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band play at Cleckheaton Town Hall on October 14 when a band member, Stewart Swallow, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Rushing to his aid along with two other band members, one a policeman, the other a student nurse, Lynne, a cardiac specialist, was able to save the man’s life.

Now her focus is on raising the £1,000 needed to provide a defibrillator at the landmark twon centre venue. Last week she ran the Athens Marathon, raising a third of the cash in one go.

“It’s so important that these defibrillators are visible and central to things happening around the town,” she said.

“Every minute that goes by without the use of a defibrillator reduces the chances of survival by between seven and 10 per cent.

“In some cases you can do as much CPR on a patient as you like but they need shocking to stand a chance of surviving.

“The fact is that if I hadn’t been at the audience, there’s a good chance that man would have died.”

Lynne, who lives in North Yorkshire spent much her of her life in Cleckheaton, said: “We’re told there’s a defibrillator at Tesco but the fact is that it’s such a long way away. The other thing is that a lot of elderly people use the Town Hall. It’s a prime location.

“The other important thing is that people are made aware of how to use it and I’ve said I’m happy to lead some training on that. I’d like to help however i can.”

Jane Clay, secretary of the band, said they are indebtted to Lynne’s expertise and that they support her campaign, to which they have already donated £100.

“Stewart is doing well after his time in hospital and is back to his old self,” she said, “We’re so grateful to her.

“We’ve backed her campaign all the way. It’s such an important thing she’s doing.”

Lynne’s fundraising page is at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lynne-owen.