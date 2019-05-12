Construction of new teaching facility at school and other Calderdale applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of existing conservatory to rear to facilitate single storey extension, two storey extension to side and single storey extension to front (Revised Scheme to 18/00367): 5 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Conservatory to north/west elevation: 70 Green Royd, West Vale.

Demolition of existing single storey orangery to facilitate new single storey extension: 23 Sandyfoot, Barkisland.

Repair roof, new rooflight, replacement windows to front and rear attic elevation (Listed Building Consent): 3 Lower Shaw Booth, Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls.

Construction of detached teaching facility to school: William Henry Smith School, Boothroyd Lane, Rastrick.

Reopening existing blocked off door, alterations to existing external steps and associated works to improve fire escape facilities: Stainland and Holywell Green United Reformed Church, Stainland Road, Elland.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.8 metres to eaves: 27 Victoria Road, Bailiff Bridge.

Single storey side extension: 34 Pinnar Lane, Southowram.

Landscaping works to the front elevation to include new perimeter planters, screens and pergola structure (Part Retrospective): Duke William Inn, Wade House Road, Shelf.