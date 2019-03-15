Construction students at Calderdale College offer services to Halifax Minster and Street Angels Cafe during National Apprenticeship Week

Calderdale College construction students stepped outside of the workplace during National Apprenticeship Week to bring acts of kindness to the local community.

Apprentices and students from carpentry and painting and decorating offered up their services to support key local landmarks and organisations including the Halifax Minster and Halifax Street Angels Cafe.

At The Halifax Minster the apprentices polished monuments and painted falling pipes, while learning more about the 900-year old structure.

Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, said: “We’re hugely impressed with the help we’ve received from Calderdale College’s apprentices this week.

“We’ve been so pleased to have their support, so much so that we’ve asked them to come back later this year to help us put up our Christmas trees.”

The college’s students helped Halifax Street Angels by painting the stairwell and the office.

Leah Mullin, treasurer of Street Angels, said: “We’ve been absolutely over the moon to have helpers from Calderdale College. They’ve been brilliant, particularly Callum Pilling who put up our shelves.”

Mark Fletcher, training officer at Calderdale College, added: “I’ve been so impressed with the work from all of our apprentices and students. They’ve really embraced the jobs they’ve been given and had such a professional attitude throughout.

“At the Minster they asked questions while they were working to find out more about the building.

“A superb job from all of our students involved.”