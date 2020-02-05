Controversial plans for 359 homes on Green Belt land in Calderdale

Calderdale Council confirmed plans to build 359 homes to be built on seven Green Belt sites.

The proposed Local Plan will see a consultation period run until February 24, during which the council will invite members of the public to have their say.

Ms Hey at a Green Belt site set to be lost if Council Plans go ahead

The plan, which aims to drive up housing to align with anticipated job growth, is for seven areas across Shelf and Northowram - all in the green belt - which Calderdale Green Party member Elaine Hey said will "leave our villages facing the loss of swathes of our enviable green space".

She said: "Local Authorities are mandated by the Conservative Government to come up with a Local Plan.

"We strongly disagree with the recent decision of the Council to prioritise more development at the expense of our local government.

"By definition, building on the Green Belt is not suitable.

"Questions need to be asked whether our creaking local infrastructure can cope with this level of population influx.

I'm keen to make sure everyone is aware the public consultation is open.

"The feedback I've received is that people are concerned about the loss of the green space, but have no idea a revised plan is being proposed and they have a chance to offer their views."

On a recent visit to Calderdale, former Green Party leader and current House of Lords member Natalie Bennett visited the area to be affected and offered her support to the residents involved in the campaign to save their much loved green space from development.

Ms Bennett said: "Horley Green is a community green space that has to be protected.

"It was inspiring to hear about local people's alternative plans for the site - the Green Party fully supports their campaign."

The Green Belt sites to be built on are as follows: 120 homes off Hall Lane; 45 homes off Hud Hill Farm; 51 homes at Westercroft Lane; 58 homes off Soaper Lane Shelf; 30 homes off Burned Lane; 27 homes land north of Shelf Cricket Ground; and 31 homes off Burned Road.

Calderdale Council have asked anyone who wants to raise concern about the Local Plan, to record their views being visiting: www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan