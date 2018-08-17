Controversial Queensbury housing plan set to be given nod

Plans to build houses on a field in Queensbury are likely to be approved next week, despite claims they would “breach the human rights” of neighbours.

Over 40 people have objected to an application by Reside Commercial to build 12 houses on a field off Woodlands Grove, just off Highgate Road.

On Wednesday, Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee will meet to decide whether to allow the plans.

Despite the objections, planning officers have recommended that the scheme be approved, pointing out that the greenfield site has been allocated for housing by Bradford Council, and that 1,000 homes need to be built in and around the village in the next 12 years.

The properties will take the form of 12, four-bed semi detached houses.

Officers will present a report on the controversial plans, and the objections to them, to members of the committee before they make their final decision.

The report says that one objector has written to the Council saying: “There is already a large amount of development occurring in Queensbury.”

In response planning officers have said: “The Core Strategy identifies the need to provide 1,000 new homes in Queensbury up to 2030. It is anticipated that there will remain a chronic undersupply of housing land across the district in relation to the required five year housing land supply target. Whilst there may be development occurring in Queensbury further development is required to meet the identified housing need. ”

One objector said: “The development breaches the Human Rights of all residents nearby.”

In response, planning officers said: “The planning system respects the rights of the individual whilst acting in the interest of the wider community.

“It is an inherent part of the decision-making process to assess the effects that a proposal will have on individuals and weigh these against the wider public interest in determining whether development should be allowed to proceed.”

Another claimed the field was an important site that separates Queensbury from Clayton Heights.

The committee will meet at City Hall at 10am on Wednesday.