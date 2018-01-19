Could a Halifax Monopoly game be hitting the shelves this year?

Halifax and Huddersfield will battle it out to land the very next themed MONOPOLY game to be made for The North of England.

The game's bosses in London are planning this Christmas’s latest MONOPOLY version - with the dice to roll on which town will have a specially designed game for their area.

HALIFAX has seen its rural charms soar - and tourism reach a record high - following hit TV hit series such as Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Akckley Brigde.

The programmes have seen Calderdale showcased to millions of homes across the UK.

However Huddersfield has also seen a rise in exposure with Huddersfield Town entering the Premier League and play host to football's multi-millionaires.

The town that emerges with the most “PRIDE” – say games bosses at Winning Moves UK makers of this game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro - will get their own unique edition, which will see 22 customised property sites swapping places with the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane from the Monopoly original.

Emma Lodwick, Custom games Executive at Winning Moves UK, said: "“We began with more than 20 locations from the North of England. These are the shortlisted final two.

“The factors that will decide are two-fold. Firstly the strength of popular feeling and pride for Halifax or Huddersfield.

“Secondly, the diversity and beauty of potential landmarks to fill the game.

“So it’s in effect a beauty contest – to borrow a celebrated MONOPOLY phrase – with the only difference being there is no prize for coming second, just first”.

“We want each place to tell us why they would like Pass GO – tell us about their beautiful landmarks that would star in the edition!”.

The game itself – based on the winning location - will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas (2018) and will hit shop shelves this October, with the edition showcasing property landmarks from the winning location.

So, for example, Mayfair - the top glitzy location on the board - could be Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium or Halifax’s Eureka!. Huddersfield Town Hall or Halifax’s Grade 1 Listed Peace Hall could land on Whitehall.

Other customised features will see the four train stations from the London original being handed over to a ‘travel’ theme.

Also, many of the Chance and Community Chest cards will be heavily customised too. One could send players to a rival town like .. so, for example, if Halifax wins a card could say: ‘Go to Huddersfield!’. Or vice versa.

Getting stuck on the M62 is a card that is already earmarked for production as it works for either of the locations, whichever of the market town wins.