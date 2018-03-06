Could a straw bale hotel be built on a Todmorden health centre site?

A straw bale hotel is one of three possible schemes for the former Rose Street health centre site in Todmorden.

The projects will be revealed at Todmorden Town Hall on Wednesday, March 7 between 2pm and 6.30pm and members of the community are invited to give their thoughts on what should happen to the site.

A spokesperson for the Todmorden Strawbale Hotel Community Benefit Society said: “We have plans for a beautiful sustainably-built community building with quality hotel accommodation and a practical, affordable bunk house.

“Local people would have the opportunity to learn the skills of natural building as part of the project, which aims to attract and hold increasing numbers of visitors to Todmorden, to the benefit of all local businesses.”

The site, which is right in the heart of town next to Todmorden Market Hall and includes what is currently the Pollination Street planting and picnic areas, has been in limbo since the building’s demolition eight years ago.

It closed when the new Todmorden health complex at Lower George Street opened a decade ago, having itself replaced the Abraham Ormerod Centre as the home of the town’s largest medical practice in the early-to-mid 1980s.

Since closure the site has been subject to several proposals which have included an attempt by Todmorden Town Council to have it declared an asset of public value, potential development as shop units and a second bid by McCarthy and Stone, specialists in developing retirement complexes, to build one in Todmorden having previously failing to gain permission to develop the Abraham Ormerod site.

Todmorden Development Board has a sub-group that concentrates on how the site may be developed.

It commissioned a study to draw up three potential development schemes.

No details about the other two options for the site have been released yet but they will be revealed next week.

