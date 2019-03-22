Could this crumbling Queensbury building soon be made into a stunning new home?

A proposed greenbelt development that would see a crumbling building converted into a house will be decided by a Government inspector.

Last year Bradford Council refused plans to convert the Gatehouse at Upper Shibden Hall, off Halifax Road on the Calderdale boundary at Catherine Slack, into a residential scheme.

The gatehouse at Upper Shibden Hall could be developed into a new house.

The scheme would have involved an extension to the building, transforming it into a three-bedroom house and increasing the size of the building by 50 per cent. There would also be new car parking spaces created.

Council planning officers said the development was ““disproportionate” and “harmful” to the openness of the greenbelt area.

Applicants The Shibden Estate Company, has now appealed that decision, meaning a Government-appointed inspector will decide whether the development can go ahead.

The appeal says: “The building is not Listed but clearly has historic merit and as a heritage asset it should be protected for the future.

“The restoration of the original building emphasises the historic character of the building and the extension represents a modern addition to bring the building back into economic use.

“Any scheme does require a reasonable amount of living accommodation to be provided in order to make the restoration viable and the proposal is an extension which is designed to do this without looking disproportionate.”