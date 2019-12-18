Council rejects controversial plans for 'massive monstrosity' in Brighouse

A controversial planning application dubbed as a "massive monstrosity" has been rejected.

Calderdale Council turned down the decision for the construction of a new three-storey, 66-bed care home, in Brighouse, after receiving 138 letters of objection from concerned residents.

The care home, which was set to provide round-the-clock care, was to be built on the site of the former Hipperholme Grammar Junior School at Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Ward councillor, George Robinson said: "Judging from the plans, it's a massive monstrosity.

"It's one continuous concrete block, which people cannot get around or see past."

Planning officers explained how the construction of the care home would not impact the area, which is the most polluted place in Calderdale.

"Unfortunately, it's the most polluted place in Calderdale, and pollution doesn't respect council planning lines."

Back in October, the council heard how an original application was withdrawn for the construction of 14 dwellings.

"Residents were happy with 14 houses, but then this commercial permit came along, and people felt the rug had been pulled from underneath them," said Mr Robinson.

"The care home itself would have a negative impact on congestion by increasing traffic, which I know from experience is well over capacity for Hipperholme."

Mr Robinson said the new three-storey care home would also impact the visual aesthetics of the Hipperholme area, which has a Victorian design.

Other concerns raised from residents were layout, flooding and drainage, and trees, which planning officers felt were all acceptable during the planning application.

Calderdale council planning committee chair, Steve Sweeney accepted the council's rejection of the application on grounds of general design criteria, privacy, daylighting, and residential amenity.

A representative from Torision Care, the company which brought forward the planning application, said the construction of the care home would provide 55 new jobs, 40 of which would be full-time.