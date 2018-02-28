Council services disrupted and cancelled due to more heavy snow

Services provided by Calderdale Council have been disrupted and cancelled due to a second day of heavy snow.

On the roads precautionary routes are reported to be clear however road surface temperatures are still below -6°c at the Council's weather station.

The Councils home to school mini bus and taxi services have also been cancelled today.

All Waste and Recycling vehicles have been deployed however due to the overnight snow and ice, driving conditions are difficult on many side roads, back streets and rural areas of the district.

This means crews will only attempt collections where it is safe to do so.

Where refuse collections are delayed due to bad weather the Council will always try to catch up, so leave your bin out, trying not to block the pavement.

The Household Waste Recycling Centres in the borough will be delayed in opening whilst staff clear snow and treat slippy surfaces.