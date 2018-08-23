Councillors say Brighouse and Rastrick's roads have been ‘forgotten’

Despite a pledge of a funding package for local roads, Calderdale Conservatives believe that in terms of repairs parts of Brighouse and Rastrick are rapidly becoming “lost highways”.

They argue that if approved, new funding announced recently will be capital spending for new infrastructure and only one road in Brighouse and Rastrick is scheduled for resurfacing in schemes outlined in Calderdale Council’s Highways Capital and Revenue Programmes for 2018-19 and Strategic Infrastructure Delivery Plan.

Conservative group leader on the council, Coun Scott Benton (Brighouse) said the wards were becoming “forgotten” areas where highway repairs were concerned, despite some roads being in a very poor condition.

Coun Benton said that, according to the programmes, in the Brighouse and Rastrick wards only Armytage Road was set to benefit from any planned resurfacing work in the next year.

“The condition of many of our roads across Brighouse and Rastrick is very poor and has gradually deteriorated over the last few years. Brighouse and Rastrick has some of Calderdale’s worst roads and we are extremely disappointed to see that only one road across our whole area is due to receive any investment in the next year.

“Brighouse repeatedly gets passed over for investment by this Labour-run council and yet again we are missing out.

“We are the second largest town in the borough and residents will rightly feel let down by the lack of investment in the roads in our area,” he said.

Rastrick Councillor Sophie Whittaker (Con), who raised the issue of the state of the area’s roads at July’s full council meeting, said residents were evading roads like Bridge End to avoid risk of vehicle damage and were asking why they were paying increasing amounts of council tax if routes were not being maintained to a standard of being able to drive on.

She said residents were feeling overlooked in favour of other areas.

