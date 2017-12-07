Courier Chip Shop of the Year winner REVEALED

After a hard fought competition West Vale Fisheries have triumphed to win the Halifax Courier Chip Shop of the Year 2017 competition.

Readers voted for their favourite chippy in Calderdale. When the votes were tallied, the shop on Stainland Road in West Vale was the most popular.

Second place Mother Hubbards, King Cross with Marcia Moyers and Lucy Strike.

Mark Kosanopic, who has owned West Vale Fisheries for 14 years, was delighted to find out he had won.

He said: “I’d like to thank all the customers and people who voted to make it special for us.

“The product we give is the secret to our success. It is the best quality.”

Mark also owns two other chip shops in the borough, including past winner of the competition Brackenbed Fisheries in Pellon.

Allison Chopping at Bank Top Fisheries, Ovenden won third place.

He added: “This is the first time we have entered West Vale Fisheries in the competition and we are delighted.”

The award comes a few weeks after the chip shop welcomed a boxing legend through its doors.

After his visit to the Piece Hall, Frank Bruno popped by the shop and tried its award-winning fish and chips.

Mark said: “He enjoyed them and stayed for 45 minutes chatting to customers. As a boxing fan it was great.”

Mother Hubbards Fish and Chips in King Cross came second in the Courier Chip Shop of the Year 2017.

Bank Top Fisheries in Ovenden was awarded third place.

The Courier would like to thank all the chip shops that took part in the competition, and everyone who voted.