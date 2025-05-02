Bradford Crown Court full report after man jailed for causing the death of nine-year-old Halifax girl, Alice Williams, by dangerous driving

Qadeer Hussain, of Essex Street in Halifax, was sentenced to 8 years and 4 months in prison at Bradford Crown Court on May 2. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and 2 months.

Qadeer Hussain, of Essex Street, Halifax, was sentenced to eight years and four months imprisonment on May 2 (Friday) at Bradford Crown Court, for causing the death of nine-year-old Alice Williams by driving dangerously on King Cross Street in 2023.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hussain, 55, is also disqualified from driving for 10 years and two months.

The prosecutor, James Lake, described how the fatal collision had occurred on the morning of July 8, 2023, when Alice, her mother, and her younger brother were crossing the pedestrian controlled crossing on their way to a school summer fete, having been to the dentist and Toyland earlier that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the 30 mph speed limit, Hussain approached the red light at just under 50mph and struck Alice, who sustained catastrophic and ultimately fatal injuries.

Alice Williams sustained catastrophic and ultimately fatal injuries in a collision on King Cross Street in July 2023.

The defendant cried in the dock for much of the sentencing, including during the victim impact statement read out by Alice’s mother Claire.

Claire said: "She was my firstborn child and she was everything I could have dreamed of.

"I will never be whole again."

To Alice, she added: "Thank you for your love my darling, I love you forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, Michael Greenhalgh said Hussain is remorseful for what he has done, and has no previous convictions and a clean driving licence. He said Hussain is also the main source of income and his family is dependent on him.

Members of Alice’s family held up photographs of her while the victim statements were read out.

Alice’s father and auntie also read statements, and statements from her grandmother, brother and headteacher were read by Mr Lake.

In a statement after the hearing, Alice’s family said: "Qadeer Hussain destroyed our daughter Alice and devastated us. We want drivers to look at Alice and think about what can happen when they take risks and drive too fast. We assume that her killer regrets his actions today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us - the medical staff who tried to save her, the charities who have supported us, the police and witnesses. Their videos proved what he did and we urge anyone who can to please buy a dashcam.

"Lastly, we want our wonderful girl to be known for more than just her tragic, needless death. Alice was ours – a happy, bright bookworm; a funny, loving and gentle daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. We will always be so proud of her."

Detective Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: "Today’s sentence will not bring Alice back to her family, but I hope it provides a level of closure that Hussain has been prosecuted for his actions. This was a truly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Alice’s family and those affected by what happened.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries, including those who provided dash cam footage. This footage was crucial for the investigation team in understanding the movements of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision, which helped in securing the charge against Hussain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also like to thank those who came to Alice’s aid immediately after the collision and we hope that this incident acts as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences families can be left to face and for the need to stay safe on the roads."